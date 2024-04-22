Arnold Schwarzengger admits fooling Sylvester Stallone to star in a horrendous movie

Arnold Schwarzengger wants to outdo Sylvester Stallone over on-screen kill counts

Arnold Schwarzengger has recently recalled how he managed to fool Sylvester Stallone to star in 1991's Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot movie.



During an appearance on the latest episode of TMZ's special Arnold & Sly, the Terminator star revealed he asked his agent to lie to Sly's agent about his wish to star in the "fantastic" buddy cop action comedy movie at the time.

"So, my agent [told Sly's agent], 'Arnold is talking to Roger Spottiswoode. And he's really into it. I think we're going to take the project.'"

Arnold mentioned, "And, then of course, Sly's agent, knowing he's competitive with me — he can't let that happen. And so he then called the studio right away, 'Look, you've got to give this to Sly! Don't give it to Arnold. Give it to Sly.'"

The movie production team said, "'Fine.' Sly got it and then he got the movie so I was, of course, in absolute heaven because I felt like the only way I could catch up with him is if he has a stumble."

The Rambo star chimed in and remarked, "Can you get more Machiavellian?"

To which, Arnold replied, "I said, 'We've got to go and have him have a failure.'"

"Unbelieveable!" added Sylvester.

For the unversed, Sly earned the worst actor trophy at the Golden Raspberry Awards for his role as Sergeant Joseph Andrew Bomowski in Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot movie.

Interestingly, Sylvester and Arnold have invested in restaurant chain, Planet Hollywood and eventually become "fantastic friends".

Besides business, both action stars also worked together in four movies, including The Expendables (2010), The Expendables 2 (2012), Escape Plan (2013) and The Expendables 3 (2014).

Meanwhile, Arnold & Sly: Rivals, Friends, Icons will air on April 23 on Fox, and it streams the next day on Hulu.