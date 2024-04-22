Michael Douglas shares struggles of fatherhood at age 79

Michael Douglas also has a 45-year-old son, Cameron, from his previous marriage

Michael Douglas is opening up about the struggles of fatherhood at 79.

In a recent interview with The Telegraph, the Basic Instinct star revealed that he often gets confused with his teenagers’ grandparents, such as during their university’s parents’ day.

“’This is not grandfather’s day, this is parents’ day.’ I say, ‘I am a parent!’ That was a rough one,” he quipped.

The veteran actor tied the knot with Catherine Zeta-Jones in 2000. They share two children, Dylan, 23, and Carys, 20.

Douglas also shares a son, Cameron, 45, from his previous marriage, acknowledging that his demanding Hollywood career sometimes took precedence over family in the past.

He shared, “Cameron suffered a lot from that time… I was just overwhelmed and overloaded by my work. And family was really taking third place after work, our country and then the family, as opposed to when Catherine and I got together.”

Now, as empty nesters following their children's departure for university, the couple appreciates their family life together.

In an interview with Today last week, Douglas joked that his children only visit them when they are bribed with luxurious vacations.