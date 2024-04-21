Olivia Rodrigo grabs dinner with boyfriend Louis Partridge in rare outing

The young lovebirds have previously emphasised the importance of privacy in their relationship

Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge are still going strong.

On Saturday, April 20, the young lovebirds, who sparked their relationship in the fall of 2023, stepped out for a cosy dinner date in Los Angeles, showcasing their budding romance in matching ensembles.

Clad in complementary checkered outfits, Rodrigo donned a striking red and white dress paired with a chic black coat, while Partridge opted for a blue and burgundy checkered shirt.

The couple's affectionate display was evident as they were seen leaving the unidentified restaurant, with Partridge leading the way.

Although they've been spotted together on various occasions, Rodrigo, 21, and Partridge, 20, have chosen to keep the details of their relationship private ever since word of their romance first got out in October last year.

Partridge, in particular, emphasised the importance of privacy in their dynamic during a recent interview with British Vogue.

"Dating probably shouldn’t be done in the public eye... You don’t need the voices of thousands of others in your head," Partridge candidly expressed. Recognizing the spotlight on Rodrigo, he acknowledged, "She’s got it a lot worse than I have... She’s got tons and tons of eyes on her."