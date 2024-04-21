Nicola Peltz 'so sad' over missing Victoria Beckham's starry birthday bash

Nicola Peltz expressed her regret about missing her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham’s star-studded birthday bash.

The 29-year-old actress took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday to post a photo of the Spice Girls alum posing with husband David Beckham and their children before the 50th birthday party.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful mil @victoriabeckham,” the wife of Brooklyn Beckham wrote, “I'm so sad I'm not there to celebrate you and hug you!”

“Sending all my love from me and my naunni [white love heart emoji] I miss you all so much!" Peltz expressed.

It’s unclear why the Lola actress exactly skipped the party, however, her mention of “naunni” aka her grandmother Gina alluded to being with her.

She also posted a touching tribute for the fashion designer as she marked her milestone birthday earlier this week.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful mil @victoriabeckham I love you so much and love being your dance partner forever,” Nicola wrote alongside a loved-up photo of the duo.

The former English footballer threw her wife an epic birthday bash, which was attended by the likes of Tom Cruise, Jason Statham, her Spice Girls bandmates, Eva Longora, and more.