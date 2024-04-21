Kevin Costner's ex Christine Baumgartner spotted on lunch date with Josh Connor

Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner finalized divorce settlement after 18-year marriage.

Christine Baumgartner was all smiles as she stepped out with her new boyfriend, financier Josh Connor, for a casual lunch and shopping trip in Calabasas.

The 50-year-old former wife of Kevin Costner opted for a chic and trendy ensemble, sporting a simple white t-shirt and dark '90s-inspired jeans.

Adding a touch of luxury, she accessorized with gold jewelry and a stylish shoulder bag.

Her blonde hair flowed freely, catching the breeze as she walked, and she kept her makeup light, giving her a fresh and relaxed look.

Meanwhile, Josh went for a more laid-back style, wearing a black t-shirt and joggers, complemented by a pair of trendy sneakers and dark sunglasses.

The couple seemed to be enjoying each other's company as they strolled through Calabasas, marking one of their first public appearances together since news of Christine's relationship with the Yellowstone star surfaced.

Their outing comes as Kevin Costner moves on with singer-songwriter Jewel.

According to sources, Baumgartner and Connor's relationship has progressed rapidly; they even traveled to Hawaii together on a private jet during Christmas.

Connor is a managing director at Oaktree Capital, where he co-manages the firm's Infrastructure Investing strategy with a focus on the transportation sector.

His extensive background in the finance industry includes roles as a strategic advisor, investor, and investment banker.

He joined Oaktree in 2017 after serving as an advisor to their Infrastructure Investing team since 2015.



