Orlando Bloom talks growing together with Katy Perry despite challenges

Orlando Bloom gave a rare insight into his relationship with longterm partner Katy Perry.

In an interview on Today with Hoda & Jenna, the 47-year-old actor admitted the longer the relationship persists, the harder it takes to make it work.

He explained the dynamics between the pair, noting: “She challenges me, I challenge her.”

The Lord of the Rings actor continued: “I think we kind of just demand that we get up every day. ‘I choose you, today, tomorrow, or whatever, or you choose me.’”

That daily choice is “one of the things I really admire in relationships,” he shared. “As I’m getting [older], I’m like, ‘Oh wow’ — You know that somebody’s done the work if they stay together.”

Delving deeper into their day-to-day mood swings, Bloom revealed: “Sometimes it’s like, I know she looks at me [like, ‘Stay away!’],” adding, “And I’m like, ‘Uh, okay…’ And it’s the same thing [for me]. ‘I’m going on a long walk, now! The dog needs to go!’”

The pop star and Orlando met for the first time during Golden Globes after-party in 2016.

The couple went on to get engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2019, and welcomed first child, daughter Dasy Dove in 2020.