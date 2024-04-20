Jack Antonoff celebrates Taylor Swift's new album with sweet note

Jack Antonoff celebrated the success of her close pal Taylor Swift's new album, The Tortured Poets Department's success, with a sweet note.

For the unversed, the globally known musician released her 11th studio album on Friday, April 19, leaving the internet in a frenzy.

Antonoff, the music producer of the album, took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and expressed his feelings after the release of Swift's much-awaited album.

He wrote, "Love this album more than I can say …. love you all very much ... more later very overwhelmed ... love you Taylor."

On April 19, the musician shared a series of candid photos from the making of the album and cherished the sweet memories.

He wrote, "TTPD is here, my favorite work we have made together / made in the most wild unhinged moment."

He added, "All the pain distilled in this album and all the laughter that came out of it. will hold those days in the studio forever as the most inspiring of my life. i adore this album and the way it came together. TTPD FOREVER."

It is pertinent to mention here that The Tortured Poets Department is Swift's 11th studio album, which she announced at the Grammys in February 2024.