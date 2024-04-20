Royal couple announce shock news of divorce after 13 years of marriage

Prince Nikolaos and Princess Tatiana of Greece decided to end their marriage after 13 years together.

The news was announced on the official website of the former royal family of Greece on Friday.

"Prince Nikolaos and Princess Tatiana, after fourteen years of living together, have decided to dissolve their marriage,” the statement read.

"Both express the difficulty of this decision, the deep appreciation and respect they have for each other, but also the love with which they have walked all these years,” they continued.

“The same values of respect and understanding will form the basis of their relationship in the future, a relationship of deep and sincere friendship. They will continue to live and be active in Greece, the place they both feel at home."

"Family will always be by their side. Thank you very much for your respect and discretion,” the statement added.

The shocking news comes only weeks after the former couple made a joint appearance at the thanksgiving service from Nikoloas’ father and the last king of Greece, King Constantine.

Nikoloas and Tatian initially tied the knot at the Cathedral of Ayio Nikolaos on the island of Spetses in Greece in August 2010.

They do not have any children together.