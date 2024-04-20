Taylor Swift's workout regimen can make someone 'throw up'

Taylor Swift's personal trainer, Kirk Myers, shares the intensity of her exercise regimen.



The Blank Space hitmaker's trainer reportedly told People magazine that her exercise regimen can cause someone to "throw up" or "have to lay down."

He said, "It’s really hard, some people would probably throw up or have to lay down on the floor if they trained like her."

The Lover singer trains like a professional athlete, incorporating cardio, core work, and even singing while running on a treadmill, all to prepare her for her intense shows on the Eras Tour.

"Her work ethic is just incredible, I’m ready to be known as ‘Taylor Swift’s trainer.’ I don't think there’s a cooler title out there," Myers added.

The Cruel Summer singer's trainer further revealed, "Taylor trained during the entire tour, We would average two times a week. In-season training was more about maintenance, and so it was more like stability, mobility, biomechanics."

Praising Swift's dedication, he stated, "If you’ve seen the show, you know how intense it is physically. Imagine doing that three, four days in a row and then you finally have a few off days and you’re still showing up to [the] gym. That’s Taylor."