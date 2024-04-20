Matty Healy's family addresses speculation over Taylor Swift's song

Matty Healy's family offers insight on Taylor Swift's song.

Matty Healy's family has offered a critical perspective on Taylor Swift's apparent portrayal of him in her latest album.

Swift, who had a brief romance with Healy last spring, is speculated to have referenced him in her song The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived, sparking renewed interest in their past relationship.

As Swift's album, The Tortured Poets Department, was released, global speculation intensified regarding whether the diss track was aimed at him.

The song's lyrics allude to a man in a 'Jehovah's Witness suit' and mention 'rusting my (Swift's) sparkling summer,' drawing connections to his signature black suits and their rumored breakup in June 2023.

In response, Healy's aunt expressed skepticism about Swift's openness regarding her ex-partners, including Matt.

Healy is currently linked to model Gabbriette Bechtel, marking a new chapter in his personal life.

Debbie Dedes, speaking on behalf of Matty Healy, provided insight into his potential reaction to Taylor Swift's song.

As the sister of Healy's celebrity mother, Denise Welch, and having known Healy since birth, shared that he is unlikely to be surprised by the song, given Swift's penchant for writing about her relationships.

Dedes emphasized that the ex couple are aware of the dynamics of their past relationship, stating, "Him and her know what went on."