Prince William, Kate Middleton protect themselves from Harry, Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton and Prince William are not up to taking any risks when it comes to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Speaking to In Touch, a source claimed the Prince and Princess of Wales seamlessly precluded the Sussexes from getting anymore insight into Kate’s health after announcing her diagnosis with an undisclosed form of cancer last month.

Their precautionary measures come in the wake of experiences with Harry and Meghan, who frequently leaked stories about the royal family following their exit in 2020.

The Montecito couple released a short statement in support of their estranged sister-in-law after her cancer news hit headlines across the globe.

“We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace,” they shared at the time.

“William and Kate decided to cut them out of knowing anything that happened after,” the insider told the outlet, noting, “the trust is gone.”

“William and Kate can’t risk them leaking anything about her condition, which would make the situation even more stressful than it already is,” they added.