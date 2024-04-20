Paris Hilton finally unveils photos of infant daughter amid privacy concerns

Paris Hilton basked in the quadruple love of her family as she introduced her five-month-old daughter to the world.

The 43-year-old socialite took to Instagram on Friday to post a series of photos, posing with London, her son Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum, and husband Carter Reum in a scenic garden picnic.

The photos were accompanied by a lengthy caption, in which she gushed about motherhood, linking with it to her recently released song with Sia, Fame Won’t Love You.

“Introducing London Marilyn Hilton-Reum,” wrote Paris, punctuating with a baby and hearts emoji. “I’ve dreamed of having a daughter named London for as long as I can remember I’m so grateful she is here.”

“Together with Phoenix, my angel babies have shown me a love that I never even knew could run so deep before I became their mother,” the House of Wax star continued.

She explained the connection between motherhood and her latest release, noting it “serves as a reminder that the special bond I feel with my children, my husband & my family is more valuable than anything else in the world.”

Hilton first announced birth of her second child on Instagram in November.

The Simple Life star also explained the reason behind keeping London out of the spotlight in an interview with E! News earlier this month.

“I feel like my life has just been so public with everything,” she explained. “So I just wanted to keep my little girl to me.”