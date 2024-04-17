Kaley Cuoco shares adorable picture with toddler: 'She needs me'

Kaley Cuoco's daughter is adorably dependent on her.

The 38-year-old actress, who is partnered with Tom Pelphrey and has a 1-year-old daughter named Matilda, shared a cute picture of her infant daughter clinging to her leg on Instagram Stories on April 16.

Cuoco put a tender hand on Matilda's head in the picture, but her daughter was making an expressionless face.

The Flight Attendant actress, donning a Nike cap, stood in a vibrant room with space projections on the floor, and she also had her daughter's back during the photo shoot.

Cuoco wrote in capital letters, "She needs me sometimes," across the image, followed by an emoji of tears that she was holding back.

Cuoco shared a recent photo of herself after disclosing that her daughter had found a mirror.

Cuoco wrote, "She found the mirror," across an image of her kid holding two sides of a mirror while smiling and wearing a playsuit with purple and yellow flowers.

The single mother then shared a picture of Matilda turning back to face her mother, slightly enlarged.

"She's definitely our kid lol,” Cuoco wrote over the snap.