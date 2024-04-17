Meghan Markle's desperate plea for ailing Kate Middleton goes viral

Meghan Markle’s appeal for cancer-stricken Kate Middleton goes viral

Meghan Markle’s comments about her desire to make peace with Kate Middleton recently went viral on TikTok.



The Duchess of Sussex always shared a bittersweet relationship with her sister-in-law after she entered the royal fold by marrying Prince Harry.

In her interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, the former actress expanded on the claims made by British media that she made Kate cry, days before her wedding.

She revealed it was actually the reverse that happened, noting it was the princess who made Meghan cry over Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress.

However, the Suits alum unequivocally called for maintaining peace between the two, urging the public to avoid disparaging either of the women.

"I'm not sharing that piece about Kate in any way to be disparaging to her. I think it's really important for people to understand the truth,” she told the host at the time.

"But also I think, a lot of it, that was fed into by the media,” the former actress explained. “And I would hope that she would have wanted that corrected, and maybe in the same way that the Palace wouldn't let anybody else negate it, they wouldn't let her, because she's a good person.

"And I think so much of what I have seen play out is this idea of polarity, where if you love me, you don't have to hate her. And if you love her, you don't need to hate me,” Meghan added.

The caption of the viral clip by a follower read: "Kate and Meghan > the no life trolls who always put them against each other for no reason."