'Government Cheese': Apple tv+ adds new faces to the show

Four additional actors have joined the core cast of the upcoming Apple TV+ sitcom Government Cheese, Variety has exclusively learned.



The show now features Jahi Winston (We Have a Ghost, Charm City Kings), Jeremy Bobb (The Knick, Russian Doll), Evan Alexander Ellison (She Came to Me, Devil in Ohio), and Louis Cancelmi (Killers of the Flower Moon, Billions).

Alongside previously confirmed series star David Oyelowo, they will be joined by Adam Beach, Simone Missick, Bokeem Woodbine, and Sunita Mani.

Government Cheese, which is based on Paul Hunter's short film of the same name, centres around Hampton Chambers (Oyelowo), who is “a man recently released from prison who struggles to keep his criminal past at bay and win back his family, all while processing moments of divine intervention that seem to happen with increasing frequency.”

