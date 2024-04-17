Celine Dion reveals first-look, release date of her upcoming documentary

Celine Dion has shared an uncensored behind-the-scenes look at her work in her new documentary, I Am: Celine Dion.



The singer has stiff-person syndrome, an uncommon and terminal illness that results in sporadic muscle rigidity and spasms. The documentary documents her ongoing struggle with this condition.

Dion stepped hiatus from her performing career to concentrate on her health after her diagnosis was first made public in December 2022.

The My Heart Will Go On crooner posted a heartfelt picture and statement on Instagram on Tuesday, reaffirming her resolve to not allow her disease to define who she is.

Her team shared in the caption, "Directed by Academy Award nominee Irene Taylor, I AM: CELINE DION gives us a raw and honest behind-the-scenes look at the iconic superstar’s struggle with a life-altering illness."

"Serving as a love letter to her fans, this inspirational documentary highlights the music that has guided her life while also showcasing the resilience of the human spirit," they added.

Another goal of the I Am: Celine Dion documentary is to increase awareness of stiff-person syndrome. The upcoming documentary will debut globally on Prime Video on June 25, 2024.