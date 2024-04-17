BLACKPINK's Coachella performance overshadows LE SSERAFIM

Netizens deemed BLACKPINK as 'legendary' after LE SSERAFIM's Coachella perfromance

BLACKPINK’s iconic renditions from 2023 Coachella resurfaced over social media following LE SSERAFIM’s performance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in the U.S.

Allkpop reported on Wednesday, April 17, that despite basking in the warm reception at the much-anticipated music festival this year, LE SSERAFIM is being severely criticised for lacking skills.

On April 13, the five-membered girl group band performed at the music festival, which was live-streamed on YouTube and garnered massive attention.

Several users rallied to the video's comment section to express their thoughts on the performance, comparing it to BLACKPINK’s performance last year.

One user wrote, "I realised why BLACKPINK is a legendary girl group after seeing LE SSERAFIM."

A second user raved over Jennie, Lisa, Rose and Jisoo's group, "BP is dang legendary...They're not world-class headliners for no reason."

"BLACKPINK enjoys the Coachella stage... lol, the stage direction, live, and choreography are all good and fills the stage. This is what world-class is," another user elaborated.

Meanwhile, a fourth user chimed in, saying, "There won't be another group like BLACKPINK."

In addition to such remarks, fans also streamed BLACKPINK’s past Coachella performances, making them among the daily top music videos on YouTube in South Korea on Monday, April 15.