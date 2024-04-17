Cheryl Burke talks candidly about her body dysmorphia

Cheryl Burk spills about her body dysmorphia.



On the April 16 episode of the Amy & T.J. Podcast, Burke, 39, reflected on her time spent on Dancing with the Stars in a talk with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes.

The expert dancer talked about her struggles with body dysmorphia that she experienced while participating in the ABC reality series.

Burke revealed that she would be able to "train" Holmes, 46 after he inquired about the length of time it would take her to conceivably get back into the swing of the show. She said she would need to alter her appearance even if she was confident she could train Holmes.

“As far as wearing one of the outfits, I would probably get on some, I don't know, some sort of strict diet," she said, before quickly adding, “But that's my body dysmorphia that I'll forever have... I'm very open with that.”

She went on to discuss her experience as a professional dancer for the show, highlighting how it led to a poor opinion of her physique.

“I started when I was 21 years old," Burke recalled. "I went through this horrific like, ‘She's too fat for TV too.’ ”

“I was growing into who I am as a woman as well. And with that, I did gain weight,” she explained.

Burke claimed that she had an amazing experience around season 7.

“When you first see yourself like being talked about like on KTLA, you're like, ‘Wait, what is this?’ ”

Robach, 51, quickly asked, “Wait, what? You were being talked about? What your body looked like?”

“Yeah,” Burke confirmed.

“Who was saying that you were overweight?” asked Robach.

“I think it was just people like people that watch the show. I mean, you know, I did gain a few pounds during the hiatus. Yes, I mean, naturally right like we do,” Burke said, adding, “But like, I am curvy in comparison to a lot of the other professional women.”

Burke continued to share how “whenever [she] did gain weight, it was a thing.”