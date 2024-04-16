Vin Diesel recounts great memories from 'magical' Universal Studios: Watch

Vin Diesel dishes out great memories from Universal Studios: Video

Vin Diesel has recently dished great memories from Universal Studios on social media.



Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, The Pacifier actor expressed his gratitude to his fans and followers after Universal had the best year in 2023.

In the clip, Vin could be seen standing inside the vicinity of Universal Studios as he took a trip down memory lane and discussed about all those moments which left an impact on his life.

The Hitman actor hinted at Kojak movie, which he believed is the home of Kojak movie.

"I called the best script," said Vin.

The Bloodshot actor mentioned about Rock 'em Sock 'em which is something "I am so excited about".

Not only that, Vin was also excited to bring Mattel Films to Universal.

In the end, the actor talked about Fast & Furious movie as he explained, "Before we started filming Principle photography, we gotta work out so many logistics because the driving sequence is going to be so intense in this next chapter."

Vin pointed out that he "has to practice stunt driving sequences for safety."

The actor also recalled meeting Steven Spielberg for the first time in 1997 on the set of Amistad.

"Steven told me he wanted to write a character," said Vin.

So, the Pitch Black actor stated, "All that happened here at this magical place that I call my Universal studio."

Meanwhile, Vin concluded, "Thank you for giving Universal their biggest year in 2023, thank you for making Fast & Furious the world saga."

Captioning the post, Vin wrote, "We’ve come a long way."