Prince William prepares return to public duty after Easter break

Prince William prepares to return to public duty after Easter break

Prince William, who is the next in line to the throne, will be returning to his royal duties as Kate Middleton receives her treatment of cancer.



According to a report by The Sun, the Prince of Wales will be taking on engagements this week after spending his Easter holidays with the cancer-stricken Princess of Wales and their three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

William was last seen in late March for an event focusing on tackling homelessness. Three days later, Kate revealed her shock cancer diagnosis after media frenzy around her health condition grew.

Before Easter, William had been taking up some of the duties on behalf his father, King Charles, who had announced his cancer diagnosis just a month prior to Kate. However, after Kate’s video, the Waleses ducked out of the public eye to process the news as a family.

In her video message, Kate described William to be a “great source of comfort and reassurance” and told the public how “as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy” while she completed her treatment.

While Prince William plans his return, there is no date to when Kate will be back to public duty.

Meanwhile, Charles is taking some key events, especially some key international trips, like the one scheduled in October to Somoa.