Prince Harry breaks silence as UK plans face unexpected setback

Prince Harry vowed to further his case against the Home Office after losing his first bid to appeal High Court’s ruling over his UK security case.



The Duke of Sussex has been dealt a fresh blow after a High Court turned down his attempt to challenge a judge’s ruling that favoured the committee’s decision to strip him off public funded security in the UK.

Legal team of the Spare author responded to the setback in a statement, saying, "The Duke of Sussex will be seeking permission from the Court of Appeal to challenge the decision of Mr Justice Lane,” according to The Telegraph.

It comes as the royal prepares to visit his home country to celebrate 10th anniversary of The Invictus Games next month.

Harry initially lost his legal claim against the Home Office in February, going on to file an appeal against the decision.

Justice Peter Lane ruled in favour of the Ravec committee, noting it was entitled to debar the royal from accessing security funded from the taxpayers’ money after he stepped down from his position as a working royal in 2020.

Harry argued his status as a royal put him and his family, including wife Meghan Markle and kids, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2, at risk by default.