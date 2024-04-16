Tom Hiddleston reveals who inspired his iconic Loki performance

Tom Hiddleston took a trip down memory lane as he recalled the person who inspired his performance for his iconic Marvel villain role, Loki.

Hiddleston opened up about how he prepared to play the God of Mischief during PaleyFest 2024’s Loki cast panel on Saturday, via People Magazine.

He revealed that he studied Alan Rickman’s memorable turn portraying Hans Gruber in the 1988 movie Die Hard and James Mason's master spy Phillip Vandamm in the 1959 classic thriller North by Northwest.

“Those are all characters that are about control and revenge,” Hiddleston said about the characters.

“I might just love those performances as a child. … I just was so drawn to those performances as they seemed to be having such a wonderful time playing these antagonists, I suppose,” he continued. “And that was part of the charm. They were so charismatic, even though they weren't at the centre of those films.”

When Hiddleston first appeared in 2012’s Avengers, Loki was not the central character but quickly became a beloved one. The spotlight was shone on him with the Disney+ in June 2021.

The season 2 of the series are concluded the transformation of Loki in the series, which is streaming on Disney+.