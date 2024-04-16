Dua Lipa gives her ‘Argylle, Barbie’ cameos THIS title

Dua Lipa stays calm and “cool” regarding her recent film appearances.



The Grammy winner discussed her upcoming third studio album, Radical Optimism, as well as her recent forays onto the big screen in a recent interview with Time 100 Most Influential People.

The Grammy winner talked about her roles in Barbie and Argylle this past year throughout the session.

The Levitating vocalist collaborated with music producer Mark Ronson on the song Dance the Night, which was the first official release from the 2023 blockbuster Barbie and was nominated for a Best Original Song.

In addition to penning an original song for the Greta Gerwig film, Lipa had a fleeting appearance as Mermaid Barbie in the main picture.

The 28-year-old pop sensation not only starred in the summer blockbuster but also made an appearance in the humorous mystery film Argylle, which debuted in February.

She appeared in the 139-minute film for around 15 minutes, as the evil LaGrange.

After completing both, Lipa said to Time that she thinks of those two appearances as her "little baby roles."

"I loved being on set,” the multi-hyphenate shared. “I love the idea of embodying a different character and having an assignment.”

“I also love when I go to a photo shoot, and I can completely change up my look,” she added. “It gives me like a different persona.”

“I loved being in the movie because it was just so exciting to be a part of something so special like this with an incredible cast,” the star told Vogue of her role in Barbie ahead of the film’s July 21, 2023 premiere. “I feel lucky that [director] Greta Gerwig asked me to be the mermaid.”