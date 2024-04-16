Kevin Costner dumped Chris Hemsworth to keep role for himself?

Chris Hemsworth reveals bad casting experience with Kevin Costner

Chris Hemsworth revealed one instance when he was not casted in a role in a Kevin Costner-directed movie, because Kevin Costner kept the role for himself.



“There was a movie, a script that I’d read and loved and was like, ‘I want to get that,’ and then someone said, ‘Kevin Costner has that [role],’” Hemsworth told Entertainment Tonight in an interview.

“I’d love [to have] him as a director. I was like, ‘Goddamnit!’ [I spent] an hour the other day trying to convince him, and he was like, ‘I’m doing it, kid.’ Didn’t work. I didn’t get the part.”

Hemsworth didn’t unravel much details about the film, and described it as “abstract and interesting”, noting it was “a small story about a man and a woman.”

“It’s better seen in his wheelhouse for sure, as far as the kind of Western environment. There’s horses involved, he’s a horse wrangler, and my wife read it and loves horses,” Hemsworth said.

“We have 10 or 11 horses back home and so she’s like, ‘You’ve got to do this.'”

The same outlet questioned Costner at CinemaCon last week about Hemsworth’s interest in the film.

“It’s a love story, but as long as I’m still young enough to play it, I’ll play it. Chris will have to wait his turn,” Costner said.

“[Hemsworth] ’s so handsome, and he’s so good. He’s going to have to go find his [own] love story. [But] I’m glad he likes this one. If I reach a moment where I [don’t] think I could do that, I would [reach out]. He’s certainly one of our great leading men right now.”