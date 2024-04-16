Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ remains at top of album charts

Beyoncé's big achievement, retains position at top for two weeks

Beyoncé remains in the top position in the United States with her Cowboy Carter album for a second consecutive week, blocking the way for new releases from J. Cole and Tomorrow X Together to get to No. 1.



Cowboy Carter bagged 125,500 sales just this week, according to Luminate, which is a tracking service, and 133 million streams, pushing the country album to become Beyoncé’s first to spend two weeks at No. 1, ever since her self-titled set stayed at the summit in late 2013 and early 2014 its first three weeks.

Meanwhile, J. Cole’s full-length album, Might Delete Later, stands at No. 2 this week with 115,000 units earned and 138 million on-demand streams.

J. Cole shared the dozen-song set, with features from Central Cee, Cam’ron, Gucci Mane and more, on April 5 suddenly.

The Hot 100 number-one song 7 Minute Drill, which is currently at No. 6 and is allegedly a diss tune directed at rapper Kendrick Lamar, gave it support.

J. Cole later withdrew the song from album streaming versions after issuing an apology for it shortly after the album's release (the song remains on the digital download version of the set).

Despite this, 7 Minute Drill opens with 23 million streams in the Top 10.