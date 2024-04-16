Sophia Di Martino shares what she knows and wants from Loki season 3

Sophia Di Martino talks about Loki Season 3

Sophia Di Martino seems to know nothing about Loki season 3, just like every other Marvel actor, but she does know what she wants if it is going to happen.



“I have no idea, honestly,” Sophia Di Martino, who stars as Sylvie, claimed Saturday morning at a Loki FYC Emmy screening and Q&A at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, as per Variety.



Although she is not certain of a third season, she do seems to want to do more in the franchise.

“I’m open to more,” she said. “But honestly I think the [Season 2] finale was great and if that’s it, I’m very grateful for what we’ve had. But they don’t say anything. The veil of secrecy extends to us, too.”

The actress also revealed she would love a face-off with Thor in the third season of Loki, if that ever happens.

“I think it would be great to see Sylvie and Thor,” she said. “I think it would be fun to see them get wound up, especially if Loki is in the equation. Three siblings together? The dynamic would be interesting.”