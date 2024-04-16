Alexa and Carlos PenaVega mourn stillbirth of naby no. 4

Alexa and Carlos PenaVega have 'no answers' for stillbirth of daughter.

Alexa PenaVega and singer Carlos are in mourning following the tragic loss of their daughter.



The couple, known for their roles in Spy Kids and Big Time Rush respectively, took to their Instagram accounts on Monday, April 15, to share the heartbreaking news of their daughter's stillbirth.

In a joint statement, they expressed the difficulty of finding the right words in such circumstances, revealing that their daughter, named 'Indy,' was born still after a peaceful delivery.

The couple described their journey as painful but expressed finding peace amidst the sorrow.



Describing their baby girl as 'absolutely beautiful' with a striking resemblance to her father, the couple shared the waves of grief they've experienced since her stillbirth.

Expressing both heartache and gratitude, they reflected on the transformative power of their daughter, Indy Rex PenaVega, acknowledging the deep connections she has fostered within their community.



