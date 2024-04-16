Ice Spice lights up Coachella with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Ice Spice was spotted enjoying a dance music at Coachella on Saturday, rising rapper set alongside her friend Taylor Swift and Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce.



The rapper appeared to be indulging in what looked like a joint, as she closed her eyes and grooved to the beats provided by Australian DJ Dom Dolla.

Ice Spice and Taylor Swift, who have been friends and occasional collaborators, were brought closer together after Swift's ex-boyfriend, Matty Healy, made racially insensitive remarks about her on a podcast episode in February 2023.



Healy extended an apology to Ice Spice, both on stage and in personal interactions, following a previous incident.

The rapper acknowledged the apologies and subsequently received notable support from Taylor, leveraging her significant international influence by collaborating with Ice Spice on a remix of the song Karma last year.

Since then, the duo has been frequently spotted spending time together, solidifying their friendship.

Ice donned a striking ensemble featuring a black cropped jacket accentuating her slender midriff, accompanied by sleek black leather shorts and lace-adorned leggings.

Meanwhile, Taylor opted for a distinctive look, sporting a green backward baseball cap paired with a chic black leather jacket and accessorized with a Stella McCartney bag.

During the event, she positioned herself just ahead and to the right of the celebrity couple, engaging in the lively atmosphere as she swayed to the pulsating dance music while enjoying a smoke.

Taylor and Travis appeared increasingly immersed in the experience, with the renowned songstress wearing a gentle smile as she moved to the rhythm, while Travis enveloped her from behind with his hands.

A tender moment ensued as Taylor affectionately reached out to caress the back of Travis's head, drawing him closer to her.