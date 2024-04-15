Prince Harry mocked for wiping nose on shirt in new viral video

Prince Harry faced an awkward moment at a recent event with his wife Meghan Markle and close friend in Florida.



The Duke of Sussex went viral for all the wrong reason as he appeared wiping his nose on his shirt in front of the Duchess and friend Figueras in new video.

Harry was mocked by eagle-eyed fans for his indecent behaviour in public when cameras were on him after winning his polo match Last Friday in Santa Barbara.

In the viral video, Harry can be seen touching his nose before appearing to wipe his hand on his shirt. It happened after the Duke won his charity polo match. Meghan also accompanied him at the tournament.

At the same time, the Duchess of Sussex handed the Duke of Sussex his trophy, before embracing her husband in a passionate kiss.

However, Harry ad Meghan's fans could not let Harry go unpunished for his act, with one writing on X (formerly Twitter): "That nose rubbing/wiping it on your hand is so gross."



Another mocked the Duke in their own words, saying: "There are camera crews everywhere, ask for a tissue man!"



One person took a brutal dig at the royal, commenting: "Wiping your nose like that is awful!" Some others went on making fun of Harry for forgetting royal etiquette.