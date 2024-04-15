Prince Harry's friend hints at future of Archie, Lilibet

Prince Harry's friend hints at future of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

Prince Harry's close pal Nacho Figueras has shared his sweet 'dream' for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's two kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Figueras, who's set to star in the couple's next Netflix series, talked candidly about his personal friendship with the Duke.

The polo legend also shared his "dream" for the future of Harry and Meghan's children, saying Archie and Lilibet will carry on their father's passion.



When asked if he'd like the little royals to play against his own, Figueras respond as saying: "I really hope so, I hope that Archie and Lili get to love horses as much as he does. I know my kids love it and they love to play. It would be a dream that one day we all get to play polo together."

Figueras, in talks with Hello!, also disclosed his intimate friendship with Harry. The 47-year-old polo star played against the Duke of Sussex in the Royal Salute Polo Challenge last Friday in Santa Barbara.

The yearly occasion serves as a fundraiser for Sentebale, a nonprofit organisation Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho formed in 2006 to assist underprivileged youth in Southern Africa.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are not expected to accompany their father Harry to the UK in May, where the Duke would celebrate tenth anniversary of his Invictus Games.