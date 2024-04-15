Little Mix Jade Thirlwall spotted filming new music video for upcoming single

Jade Thirlwall spotted filming a new music video

Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall was recently spotted filming a video of upcoming debut single Angel of My Soul, following former bandmates Leigh; Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards debut.

The X Factor alum was seen recording a music video in the Deptford area of London, sporting a blue coat alongside a big blonde wig.

Although her debut single is still in the pipeline, there are speculations, revolving around the lyrics that are said to include 'sold my soul to a syco,' in reference to X Factor boss Simon Cowell.

For the unversed, Thirlwall rose to fame shortly after competing in the X Factor UK in 2011 at the age of 18.

She auditioned as a solo artist, performing her rendition of I Wanna Hold Your Hand by The Beatles, in front of judges Gary Barlow, Tulisa Contostavlos, Louis Walsh and Kelly Rowand.

She was later short-listed to be a part of the new girl group titled Little Mix.

After serving their time on the X Factor and going on to actually win the show, Little Mix became the first girl group to do so.

For the unversed, the band established itself as one of the most successful girl groups across the UK, having five number-one singles to their name.

Marking their third win at the BRIT awards, the group set the record of becoming the first girl group to win the Best Group category in 2021.