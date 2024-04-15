Emily VanCamp, Josh Bowman welcome second child together

Emily VanCamp and her husband Josh Bowman have expanded their family with one other.

The former Revenge co-stars announced on Sunday that they have welcomed their second daughter earlier in the week.

The actress, 37, shared a black and white picture of the baby’s hand on her cheek and revealed her name.

“Rio Rose 3-12-2024 Welcome to the world baby girl. We love you so much,” she wrote in the caption. “We love you so much,” she added with heart emojis.

Friends and fans flocked to the comment section to send their warm wishes on the new arrival.

The news of the birth follows the couple’s announcement back in February that they were expecting another child.

VanCamp and Bowman, who met and fell in love while filming Revenge between 2011 to 2015, married in a private ceremony in 2018.

The two welcomed their first child secretly in August 2021. They made the announcement via Instagram.

“Welcome to the world our sweet little Iris,” VanCamp wrote at the time with three photos. “Our hearts are full.”

The pair had celebrated their five-year anniversary in December with a sweet carousel of moments they had together over the years.

“5 years married, 12 together. What a beautiful ride it’s been. Love the life we’ve built, our wild adventures but mostly the little family we’ve created. Happy Anniversary my love. Can’t wait for all that is to come!!” she wrote.