‘The Golden Bachelor’ host Jesse Palmer reacts to Gerry Turner's Divorce

'The Golden Bachelor' duo decided to divorce after three months into their marriage

Jesse Palmer reacted to Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s divorce after the couple announced their divorce.

The Golden Bachelor host recently took to social media to extend his best wishes to the estranged couple.

"My heart is forever with these two beautiful souls," he began in the caption while punctuating a red heart emoji in the Instagram post.

"I am eternally grateful to have gotten to know Gerry and Theresa and to have been a small part of their journey," Palmer gracefully addresses the former couple’s split.

"I learned a lot about life, love and family watching and talking with them," he continued, "Wishing them and their families both nothing but happiness."



Accompanied by the heartwarming text was a picture of the trio, with Nist taking the centre spot while the two men posed along her sides.

For the unversed, Turner and Nist announced on Friday that they would be filing for divorce just three months after tying the knot in a lavish, televised wedding ceremony.

"Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations, and we’ve looked closely at our situation, our living situation, and so forth, and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s probably time for us to dissolve our marriage,” Turner told Good Morning America host Juju Chang during their interview.