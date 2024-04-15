Travis Kelce puts 'best behaviour' on display with Taylor Swift at Coachella

Tavis Kelce and Taylor Swift made it to the headlines because of their PDA-filled moments on Saturday night at Coachella 2024.



In the viral photos and videos, the lovebirds can be seen affectionately embracing each other while enjoying the performances of several musicians.

Now, speaking of Travis and Taylor's expressions and gestures, body language expert Judi James analysed their musical date night during a conversation with The Mirror.



She claimed that the NFL athlete puts his 'best behaviour' on display with her 'superstar' girlfriend at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Judi added, "Hot from his own solo stage performance at his graduation, Travis is in boyfriend mode here with Taylor here."

The expert believes the Kansas City Chiefs star "would be an ideal date" for such festivals due to his incredible physique.

She continued, his body "making him the perfect man" for Taylor to "shoulder-straddle while the acts are up on stage."

For the unversed, Taylor and Travis first sparked romance rumours back in September 2023. Since then, they become the 'it couple' of Tinsel Town.