James Gunn shows off signature ‘Peacemaker’ headgear ahead of Season 2

James Gunn starred John Cena in 'Peacemaker' season 1

Peacemaker is finally gearing up to drop new batch of episodes for its second season, two years after the first season came to an end.

As per Variety, DC Studios co-chairman and co-CEO James Gunn revealed the beginning of production via a social media post on Saturday.

The exec turn to Instagram to unveil a unique selfie, reflected in Peacemaker's signature head gear.

He penned a minimalistic brief caption along the picturre that read, "Day 1 S2. [Merman Emoji]."

The emoji was attached in a nod to show’s fanatics. It was shared by the first season Vigilante Freddie Stroma that the emoji is his favourite. According to him the merman emoji means, "happy, sad and everything in between."



Several fans rallied to the comment section to express their anticipation for the upcoming season.

One fan wrote enthusiastically, "[clapping emoji] Cannot wait for it, season 1 was incredible! Have a great time on set."

"Sweet eagles, now that’s a great goddamn shot," another fan chimed in to praise the selfie.

Gunn directed and created the first season of the superhero show, starring John Cena as the violent yet sensitive Peacemaker.

Additionally, following the end of the first season fans can expect exciting new episodes to premiere soon after production.