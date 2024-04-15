Taylor Swift approves Ryan Gosling’s SNL ‘All Too Well’ parody

Taylor Swift gave her stamp of approval for Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt’s rendition of her hit song.

The Grammy-winning singer, 34, took to X, formerly Twitter, to gush over the Gosling’s monologue in which he parodied Swift’s All Too Well with Blunt on Saturday Night Live on April 13th.

Gosling crooned about his success playing Ken in 2023’s Barbie as his The Fall Guy co-star interrupted the sketch a few times to remind him what movie he was meant to promoting — their upcoming action comedy.

“All Too Well (Ryan and Emily’s Version) !!! Watch me accidentally catch myself singing this version on tour. This monologue is EVERYTHING,” wrote Swift on the social media platform.

In his version, Gosling sang the lyrics, “I shredded Venice Beach it's true. My clothes were tight, but something about that spandex felt so right/ I left my rollerblades in that big pink house, but I still got that fur coat and I'll wear it right now.”

Meanwhile, Swift who is in the middle of her massive Eras Tour, is currently taking a break.

Over the weekend, the musician hit up Coachella with her boyfriend Travis Kelce after eight years to enjoy her downtime.