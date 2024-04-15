Taylor Giudice and Taylor Swift meet up at Coachella

Taylor Swift at Coachella with Travis Kelce

Taylor Giudice and Taylor Swift ran into each other accidently as the The Real Housewives of New Jersey star ran into the Bad Blood singer at Coachella.



“Two absolute QUEENS, Taylor Swift and my stunning wife @teresagiudice,” Giudice’s husband, Louis “Louie” Ruelas, wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday, April 14, along with hashtags of “Girl Power,” “Queens,” “Blessed” and “Do It Live.”

One night prior, Ruelas captured a picture of Giudice, 51, and Swift, 34, beaming in their festival attire as they watched Ice Spice play on the Indio, California stage.

The Bravo star, for her part, looked great in knit shorts, silver jewellery, and a pink tank top with a matching rhinestone cowboy hat.

Swift, on the other hand, wore all black with a flipped New Heights baseball cap.

“Ok — I [am] finally jealous of something!!” Giudice’s RHONJ costar Jennifer Aydin wrote in the comments.

While Real Housewives of Miami’s Alexia Nepola, claimed that she “loves this.”

Swift and Giudice both brought their respective boyfriends to the music event. On Saturday, April 13, the Grammy winner and Travis, 34, appeared to be completely enamoured with each other.

“Taylor and Travis were in the wings of the stage watching the Bleachers set,” spurces told Us Weekly. “Taylor and Travis were screaming, dancing and full-on making out during the set.”