Billie Eilish teases fans with 'Lunch' at do lab party during Coachella

Billie Eilish 'not doing singles,' declares release strategy for new album.

Billie Eilish delighted her fans with a preview of her upcoming album at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.



Having appeared as a guest during Lana Del Rey's performance on Friday, the singer took the stage at a Do Lab party on the festival grounds to debut three fresh tracks.

Announcing the event on her Instagram Stories, the Grammy winner drew a large crowd eager to hear snippets from her forthcoming album Hit Me Hard And Soft.

Among the showcased tracks were Chihiro and L’Amour De Ma Vie, but it was Lunch that received the most enthusiastic reception, noted UpRoxx.

In a video circulating on X, fans were captured enthusiastically embracing Billie Eilish's new song, with one enthusiast even dubbing it potentially the 'gay anthem of the year.'

The song, featuring seductive lyrics like "I could eat that girl for lunch / Yeah, she dances on my tongue / Tastes like she might be the one / And I can never get enough / I could buy you so much stuff / It’s a craving, not a crush," sparked excitement among listeners.

Expressing relief, one fan took to social media to celebrate Eilish's comfort in addressing the topic of sexuality, exclaiming, "FINALLY A GAY BILLIE SONG WE ARE OUT OF THE TRENCHES."

Eilish herself had earlier announced the release date for her upcoming albumslated for May 17th, alongside the album's cover artwork.