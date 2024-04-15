Rebecca Ferguson reflects reactions on working with 'Absolute Idiot' actor

Rebecca Ferguson shares insights on personal boundaries and career decisions.

Rebecca Ferguson in a recent interview on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle shed light on the aftermath of her disclosure about a troubling experience with an unnamed co-star.

The actress shared that her revelation caused anxiety among her past castmates as media speculated about the identity of the actor in question.

Ferguson recounted receiving calls from multiple former co-stars after her initial remarks in February, expressing surprise at the unexpected reaction to her story.

Her original anecdote described an encounter with an 'absolute idiot' actor who screamed at her on set, leading her to walk off in tears.

The Dune actress recounted, "And I was like, Oh my God. No, I didn’t think."

However, Rebecca emphasized that it's not her responsibility to shield celebrities from scrutiny, stating, "I mean, it’s not my responsibility, to be honest. I don’t really care."

She asserted her right to share her story, adding, "You know, You’re great, but my story is my story, and if you’re a good person, then don’t worry about it."

Reflecting on the attention her story received, she admitted, "Number one, yes, I kind of enjoyed the grab."

However, she acknowledged the insignificance of such attention, remarking, "But what I realized even at the age that I am now — 21 — is it doesn’t matter. I definitely think I’m much more open."

She also highlighted her understanding of personal boundaries. Regarding the interview's purpose, she praised the interviewer's question, noting, "But I was excited about the question, which was a very good question by Josh Smith. B

Because the point was: Is there a point in your career where you were treated in a way where you changed your decision on — this is how I formulated it in myself — where you want change, or you will not accept it?"

Rebecca concluded by sharing how her experience with a particular individual led to a significant realization about her career.