Prince Harry, Meghan Markle can win back UK with simple move

Prince Harry, Meghan Makle can win back UK with simple move

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have been planning a move back but their reputation in the UK may have been holding them back.

The Duke and Duchess have been issued a warning that if they are to make a return to the royal life, they have to win the public opinion, per PR expert Lynn Carratt.

According to a recent Yougov poll, Harry and Meghan’s popularity in the UK has been at an all-time low especially after the cancer announcement of Kate Middleton.

Carratt suggested that the Sussexes can improve their image by being more open about their struggles.

“To become more relatable to the British public, they could become more open about their everyday struggles and show themselves as working parents facing the same challenges as others would also help,” she told The Mirror.

“We don’t need a constantly polished image.”

Carratt said that the new TV shows “focuses on their passions rather than their Royal past and could show a new side to the couple.”

“The pair are also reported to be employing a new PR adviser and it would useful for their publicist to advise their PR strategy to encompass the UK and USA media landscape to make the couple appealing in both sides of the Atlantic.”