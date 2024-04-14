Jelly Roll reveals ’70 something pounds’ weight loss ahead of 5k race

Jelly Roll has been undergoing grueling training for the upcoming 2 Bears 5k race in May



Jelly Roll is celebrating a major milestone in his health journey, but he’s not planning on stopping anytime soon.

The country star, 39, is preparing to run in the 2 Bears 5k on May 7, 2024, alongside Bert Kreischer and Tom Segura.

In preparation for the race, Jelly Roll revealed to People Magazine that he’s shed over 70 pounds already.

“I’m probably down 70-something pounds,” he told the publication.

The multi Grammy-winner has been riding a high as he prepares for the grueling race.

“I’ve been really kicking a**, man. I’m doing two to three miles a day, four to six days a week,” he raved.

Revealing his training routine, he said, “I’m doing 20 to 30 minutes in the sauna, six minutes in a cold plunge every day. I’m eating healthy right now.”

He continued, “I feel really good. I was thinking, I plan on losing another 100, 100-and-something [pounds]. If I feel this good down this weight, man, I can only imagine what I’m going to feel like by the time I go on tour.”

Born Jason Bradley DeFord, Jelly Roll is gearing up for his upcoming Beautifully Broken tour in August.