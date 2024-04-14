Prince Harry keenly works behind the scenes for his Netflix polo documentary

Prince Harry appears to be testing the waters with a new career move as he heads behind the camera.

The Duke of Sussex, who is currently working on his forthcoming Netflix documentary about polo, was spotted with the film crew filming some footage for the project.

Harry kept it low-key as he was dressed black jeans and a grey T-shirt, with a black baseball cap. The royal was working during a US Open quarterfinal match, via People Magazine.

Earlier this week, the Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Productions revealed they have two new Netflix series in the “early stages” of production as part of their multi-million-dollar deal.

The show which will be focusing on the equestrian sport will “provide viewers unprecedented access to the world of professional polo.

Meanwhile, the other show is in line with Meghan Markle’s lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, which will “celebrate the joys of cooking and gardening, entertaining and friendship,” according to a press release.

Prince Harry and Meghan are serving as executive producers on the polo show.

The behind the scenes come a day after the Duke’s team won a charity polo match, the Royal Salute Polo Challenge, on behalf of his Sentebale nonprofit.

“Bringing together the polo community that has long supported the work of Sentebale is always a great experience,” Harry said after the Friday, April 12, polo match. “Today, we raised funds to support our local teams on the ground [to] deliver life-changing programmes.”