Mel B spits out food during Saturday Kitchen Live appearance

Spice Girls star Mel B recently spat out her food on Saturday Kitchen

Spice Girls star Mel B recently spat out her food on Saturday Kitchen, where she joined host Matt Tebutt as a celebrity guest.



The singer couldn’t contain her expressions, failing to hold back her thoughts on the dishes.

Mel described her food, which appeared to be a stodgy carbonara as 'h*ll'.

The singer could be heard making vomiting noises in the background as Matt described the dish.

Briefing her on the dish, Matt said: "I added enough pasta water to kind of make a creamy sauce, with no cream."

The Spice Girls alum also disapproved of TV chef’s salad that was served alongside the pasta.

Expressing absolute disgust for her food, Mel asked: "You see that has that tingy ugh thing, what's it called that thing that has that really bitter taste?"

To which Matt replied: "Delicious," further explaining, "Oh that's fennel and chicory."

Mel quickly chimed in, adding: "Horrible. I just want some nice iceberg lettuce, keep it simple, with salad cream."

Tucking into her carbonara, the 48-year-old English singer asked: "Is there mushrooms in this? Shouldn't there be mushrooms in a carbonara?”

Matt answered her question, identifying: "Only in a British carbonara."

To which she quickly snapped back, noting: "Well that's where we are, we are in Britain."

Mel then threw up after several unpleasant encounters with her food, swapping it with another guest.

While, it appeared as an “honest attempt” to fans, the video quickly went viral and users took to X, formerly known as Twitter to express their likeness for the singer’s ‘bold’ gesture.

One user praised her audacity to comment in all honesty: "Mel B was absolutely brilliant on #SaturdayKitchen."

Another chimed in, adding: "It is good to see classic, powerful, beautiful Mel B on Saturday kitchen. I will always be a Scary Stan."