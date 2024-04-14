Prince Edward to receive another distinguished royal role

Prince Edward will be taking on another royal role as he fills in for cancer-stricken brother King Charles’ treatment.



The Duke of Kent, who held the distinguished role of Colonel of the Scots Guards for 50 years, is set to step down, and will be passing on his duties to the Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, Buckingham Palace announced.

The 88-year-old member of the royal family, who was a cousin of Queen Elizabeth II, will commemorate his departure from this role on Sunday in London.

“Serving as Colonel of the Scots Guards since 1974, the longest anyone has spent in this role, has been a true honour and one which will forever fill me with great joy,” the Duke of Kent said of his title.

“Through those years, I have seen the work of the Scots Guards during peacetime and war and witnessed their bravery, selfless courage and devotion to duty,” he continued.

“To my fellow Scots Guardsmen, I am immensely proud to have served you all. I am delighted that His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh will continue to champion all that you do and work towards preserving your great legacy.”

During the Service of Remembrance at the Guards Chapel in Wellington Barracks, Edward, the Duke of Kent, will be taking the salute for the final time as Colonel of the regiment at a Scots Guards parade.

The transfer of titles comes as Prince Edward reportedly becomes the 'leading man' in the royal family while the monarch recovers from his cancer treatment, per insiders quoted by The Telegraph.