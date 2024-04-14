Daniel Radcliffe reveals Alan Rickman's voice still 'intimidates' him

Daniel Radcliffe on feeling 'so intimated' by late costar Alan Rickman in Harry Potter

Daniel Radcliffe recently revealed that he wasn't just Harry Potter who felt daunted by Professor Severus Snape on screen, he himself was also "so intimidated" by the late actor Alan Rickman.



In a recent interview with Happy Sad Confused, the global star of the Harry Potter franchise shared insights into his initial comprehension towards Rickman.

"I was so intimidated by Alan Rickman. How can you not be by that voice?" he reminisced about his early days working with the Snape actor.

"Even hearing that voice, you forget quite how low it was until it echoes through you. I was so intimidated by him for the first three movies," he confessed, "I was terrified by him and was like, 'This guy hates me.'"

However, over time, Rickman developed a special bond with the 34-year-old actor.

"He saw every piece of stage work I did when he was alive," Radcliffe recalled. "He would take me out afterwards, and we would talk about it. He was one of the first people to say, 'You should look at voice coaching and investigate all this stuff.'"

Radcliffe's sentiments were stirred when the host played a video of a 2015 interview with Rickman, who passed away in 2016, where he praised Radcliffe and expressed pride in seeing him perform on Broadway.

Rickman lauded Radcliffe's work ethic as a child superstar, leaving the latter feeling deeply touched, "To hear him say that is really lovely. Thank you for showing me that."

Radcliffe, currently starring in the Broadway revival of the musical Merrily We Roll Along, shared these reflections during the interview with his co-stars Jonathan Groff and Lindsay Mendez.