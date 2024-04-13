Sean Diddy shares tender moment with mom before Miami bike ride

Sean Diddy spends time with family after multiple lawsuits.

Sean Diddy Combs has been seen frequently cycling around Miami Beach, possibly as a means of coping with stress.

Recently, he was spotted outside his South Florida residence, sharing a friendly kiss on the cheek with a woman who appeared to be his mother.

Later, Combs was observed biking in casual attire, donning a white T-shirt with heart motifs and multi-toned shorts.

Notably, he opted for sneakers and white socks, eschewing a protective helmet in favor of a black billed cap worn backwards.

The artist behind The Love Album finds himself embroiled in a series of sexual harassment and rape lawsuits, with the latest implicating his youngest son, Christian 'King' Combs.

The controversy gained traction when the musician's former girlfriend, Casandra Ventura, filed a lawsuit in November alleging rape, physical assault, and coercion into sexual activities with 'male sex workers,' among other accusations.

In February, music producer Rodney Lil Rod Jones filed suit against the hitmaker, alleging he too was drugged, harassed, and subjected to unwanted advances by Combs and his associates, as well as being coerced into relations with workers hired by Combs.