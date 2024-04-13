Meghan Markle brutally mocked for becoming 'new Brooklyn Beckham'

Meghan Markle, who's launching a new series for streaming service, has been mocked for her future projects.



A royal commentator has labelled Meghan the "new Brooklyn Beckham" after the Duchess made announcement about her series on Netflix where she will celebrate 'the joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining, and friendship.

Charlotte Griffiths, Editor-at-large for the Mail on Sunday, told GB News: "The idea that they're not trading on their royal connections for this is for the birds. Because although they're not directly slagging off the Royal Family like they were in the last Netflix show.

"I've seen something circulating online, her last cookery show was her cooking toast. She cooked toast. About five years ago, she revealed her recipe for toast, which has got ricotta on it, and her granny's favourite jam."



The expert seemingly went on making fun of Meghan's cooking skills, saying: "I watched that and it was a little bit like watching paint dry if I'm going to be honest. So she hasn't got great form for cookery shows so far."

Charlotte went on: "I think she and Brooklyn Beckham should probably be locked in a room together and just made to create."

"I think it's going to be really cringe. I know she's fond of cooking and it's a hobby, but she's not known to be a passionate cook," she continued.

However, she admitted that this could be an attempt from Meghan to "soften" her image, saying: "I think she's trying to soften herself down. I am not convinced when I see clips of Meghan doing that cookery act."

