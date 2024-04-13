Suki Waterhouse gives rare insight into motherhood at Coachella

Suki Waterhouse revealed that she welcomed a baby girl with her partner Robert Pattinson during her performance at the 2024 Coachella.



The singer performed on a few of her popular tracks including her new number Faded at the popular music festival on Friday, April 12.

The highlight of Suki's performance was when she opened up about the most beautiful phase of her life as a new mother.

At first, the Good Looking singer showered praise on her fellow female artists, saying, "I can't believe how many amazing people are playing on Friday, so many amazing women are playing tonight. Sabrina (Carpenter) earlier, Queen Lana (Del Rey)."

Suki opened up about embracing motherhood for the first time. she said "I don't know if some of you know but I've had some pretty big life changes happen recently."

"I feel very lucky to have my own amazing lady," the singer confirmed the gender of her firstborn which she shares with the Twilight actor.

For the unversed, Suki and her partner Robert Pattinson officially announced the arrival of their first child on April 4.

Previously, the couple was spotted with a pram on a family stroll in Los Angeles in March 2024, confirming the arrival of their baby.