Spice Girls' Mel B recalls feeling 'powerless' during abusive marriage

Mel B opens up about domestic violence

Mel B recently opened up about her romances on Saturday Kitchen on April 13, offering an insight into her eventful life over the past couple of decades.



Speaking exclusively on her romances, the Spice Girls’ star revealed that she had gone through episodes of domestic violence after secretly marrying her former boyfriend Stephen Belafonte.

Following their marriage in Las Vegas in June 2007, Mel gave birth to her third and last daughter, Madison Brown Belafonte later in 2011.

However, in 2016, Mel accused the film producer of emotional, financial, and physical abuse.

Speaking on the subject, the singer claimed: “[He] threatened me with violence and threatened to destroy my life in every possible way … destroy my career and take my kids from me.”

The former couple decided to part ways shortly after.

Opening up about her “toxic” relationship on Loose Women, Mel B noted: “I’m seven years out and I still have PTSD and panic attacks because I don’t trust myself, how could I when I thought that person loved me? I’m all about girl power but I was powerless.”

She added: “I had lots of head-tapping things to ease the trauma because I didn’t want to talk about it.”

However, Stephen denied the allegations made against him, leaving no room for further questions.