Sabrina Carpenter, Barry Keoghan romance built on 'strong emotional foundation'

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan have been declared as “ideal partners,” according to an astrologer.

Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE, astrologer Lisa Stardust highlighted that the singer and actor’s connection is confirmed by the fact that “they like to find pleasure in life, whether that be by indulging in a fine meal, going shopping together, watching movies at home, or getting a glass of champagne together.”

And with Venus ruling their signs, they’re more likely to “seek out fun and want to make memories that last."

She pointed out that since both Carpenter and Keoghan’s sun signs are dominated by Venus, they’re “highly creative individuals who enjoy discussing art and collaborating on projects.”

Speaking on their romance and intimacy compatibility, Stardust assured that the pair shares “a strong emotional foundation.”

“This combination is considered one of the best indicators of love in astrology charts because the moon represents our emotions and personal lives that we keep hidden, while Venus allows these elements to be expressed,” the astrologer emphasized.

For the unversed, the Nonsense singer and Saltburn actor sparked dating rumors in late 2023 after offering several glimpses of their relationship.

The two officially made their red carpet debut as a couple in March 2024 at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty.